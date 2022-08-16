5. School board candidate
Jaylen Custis, a very recent Forest Park High School grad, is the youngest candidate running for the School Board in 2023.
4. I-95 stranding report
A new report by Virginia’s inspector general reveals glaring missteps by state agencies during the massive snowstorm in January that shut down Interstate 95 and left motorists stranded for days.
3. Where did the dog days go?
It will be a partly sunny day with cooler conditions continues as highs reach about 81 degrees. For the latest forecast by ZIP code, click here.
2. Marina accident
A 73-year-old Unionville man died Saturday after falling in the water at Prince William Marina in Woodbridge while docking his boat.
1. Top STEM scholar
Chelsea Hu, a Buteo Scholar as BASIS Independent McLean, recently was named one of “16 Under 16 in STEM” by The74, a news site covering education.
