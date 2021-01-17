Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccine supply
The Prince William Health District has filled all available COVID-19 vaccine appointments through Feb. 15 and has suspended any new appointments due to a supply shortage, according to a memo to local elected leaders obtained by InsideNoVa.
4. Fatal crash
A 58-year-old Bristow woman was killed in a single-vehicle, Sunday morning crash at Prince William Parkway and Balls Ford Road outside Manassas.
3. Breezy MLK Day
It'll be a partly sunny day with a high near 46. Winds will be a bit brisk at 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Drive-in owner dies
Drive-in theaters have been a popular, safe option for families looking to get out of the house during the coronavirus pandemic. But one Northern Virginia theater suffered a loss from COVID-19 this year. Jim Kopp, owner of the Family Drive-In in Stephens City, died of the virus last week.
1. COVID surge
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia soared to a one-day record Sunday of nearly 10,000, with over 3,600 of those in Northern Virginia.
InsideOut
The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. from holding its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Oratorical Program for middle and high school students this year, virtually. You can watch live at 11 a.m. here.
