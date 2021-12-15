Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Collective bargaining update
Prince William County officials will start crafting an ordinance allowing employees to form collective bargaining units after a 5-2 Board of Supervisors vote on Tuesday.
4. Zebra update
Two zebras that have been roaming Upper Marlboro and southern Prince George’s County in Maryland for weeks were returned to their herd last week, WTOP.com reports.
3. Partly sunny
It will be a partly sunny day with highs near 55 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Indecent exposure
Police are searching for a stranger who exposed himself to a 70-year-old woman walking along Dale Boulevard in the area of Darbydale Avenue on Friday afternoon.
1. Wreath convoy coming
The annual Wreaths Across America escort of handmade, balsam wreaths destined for Arlington National Cemetery will begin arriving via massive truck convoy this Friday.
InsideOut
See George Washington’s Mount Vernon illuminated with soft lights and holiday patterns this weekend as you listen to Christmas carolers and visit an 18th-century winter encampment and a winter market. See mountvernon.org for details.
