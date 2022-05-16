Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Taxi driver relief
Prince William County is providing a 60-day extension on its boost for taxicab drivers while considering a permanent extension and deregulating the business.
4. New life for old soda fountain
Fredericksburg's historic Goolrick’s Pharmacy and its famed soda fountain have a new owner.
3. Severe storm threat
Severe thunderstorms are possible today, with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible. Stay tuned! Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. For sale
A look inside former Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman's Great Falls estate, now on the market for $8.5 million.
1. Death investigation
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 33-year-old Kelley Muscara, who was reported missing and found dead in Sterling this weekend.
InsideOut
The musical “Xanadu” will be presented at the Workhouse Arts Center on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through June 11. Click here for details and how to get tickets through InsideNoVaTix.com
