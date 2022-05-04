Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Line of duty death
Fairfax County fire and rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to department Chief John Butler, fire Capt. Kimberly Schoppa died last week after a battle with occupational cancer.
4. Flagship Carwash everywhere
Flagship Carwash continues to wipe up the competition. The business announced this week it has acquired five Embassy Autowash locations, three in Fairfax, one in Loudoun and another in Prince William County.
3. Chance of storms, again
After a cloudy morning, it will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 80 and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Zoo flamingo deaths
The National Zoo says a wild fox broke through a heavy-duty metal mesh enclosure early Monday morning and killed 25 flamingoes and one Northern pintail duck.
1. Reward offered
Police have identified a suspect in Sunday's double shooting during youth league football games at Benton Middle School and are offering a reward for his arrest.
InsideOut
The Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church is recruiting volunteers to drive seniors to medical and dental appointments or run errands to grocery stores and pharmacies. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.