An unidentified hiker reportedly injured on Old Rag Mountain on Friday could not be airlifted for medical treatment until the sun came up yesterday morning, the Rappahannock News reports.
“We hiked Old Rag before sunrise on Saturday morning and saw an injured young lady medevaced via U.S. Park Police helicopter,” a man who requests anonymity said.
“She was being attended to by search-and-rescue volunteers and/or park rangers when we passed them on the trail. We assume they called in the helicopter and manned the stabilizing lines as she was hoisted up,” he said.
“This picture was taken about 8 a.m. Saturday [see above]. We assumed she had been an early-morning hiker like us, but someone in the parking lot later said she had been injured on Friday evening and spent the night on the mountain until the weather permitted helo flight.”
There has been no word from Shenandoah National Park officials about the rescue or the condition of the injured hiker.
Unlike other national parks, Shenandoah seldom issues news releases surrounding injuries or deaths of its visitors “to protect the privacy of the people involved,” the Rappahannock News was told this summer.
The News inquired about the park’s strict policy upon learning several weeks after the fact that a local high school graduate had fallen to his death from the top of the upper falls of Whiteoak Canyon, not far from Old Rag. His young hiking companion also fell, but he was rescued.
Shenandoah Park has been experiencing record breaking crowds in recent months. This weekend has been no exception, with long lines to enter the park on both Saturday and Sunday.
Eight years ago a similar incident took place on Old Rag, which is the most popular hiking destination in the park just over the Rappahannock County line. A man had been seriously injured and park rangers stayed with him overnight, providing much needed medical treatment and warmth, until he could be flown out by helicopter the next morning.
The man later said from the hospital that he had fallen while rock climbing and had to spend a cold night on the side of Old Rag with a shattered ankle. The temperatures that night dropped into the 30s.
How seriously injured the woman was on Friday is not known, but the temperature in nearby Etlan on Saturday morning dipped to 34 degrees.
“ Shenandoah seldom issues news releases surrounding injuries or deaths of its visitors “to protect the privacy of the people involved,”. I’m skeptical of Shenandoah’s press statement. It’s not difficult, at all, to protect a patient’s privacy. But it is difficult to fix negative press. Just not buying it.
