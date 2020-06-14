The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
The inmate was found unresponsive and hanging by a sheet in his cell shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night by LCSO staff conducting a security check, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputies initiated CPR and medical personnel at the ADC immediately responded and provided emergency medical treatment. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced deceased by Loudoun County rescue personnel.
The inmate, whose name has not been released pending appropriate notifications, had been in a single cell inside the facility after being booked into the ADC on June 10 on felony domestic-related charges and violations of multiple protective orders.
His death is under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner.
