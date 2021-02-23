A 26-year-old Dale City man awaiting trial in connection with a double shooting in December 2016 was found dead in his cell early Tuesday at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Officers were called to the jail at 9320 Lee Ave. in Manassas at 4:52 a.m. after a cellmate found Mohammad Ekram Sherdil unresponsive, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Jail staff provided first aid until rescue workers arrived, but Sherdil was pronounced dead, Carr said.
An autopsy will be performed, but police said no foul play is suspected.
Sherdil had been jailed since February 2017 in connection with the Dec. 9, 2016 shooting. Two men were wounded in the incident on Forestdale Avenue in Dale City, but police at the time said both were expected to recover.
The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Sherdil in New York on Jan. 31, 2017.
A jury trial had been scheduled for earlier this month on charges of attempted murder, malicious wounding, abduction, carjacking and several drug and firearms charges. But the trial was continued until September.
A total of four jury trials have been scheduled in the case since 2018, but all were withdrawn for unspecified reasons, according to court records.
