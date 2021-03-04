After four years of extensive planning, Inova Health System and the University of Virginia School of Medicine this week opened the UVA Inova Campus, welcoming its first class of 36 UVA medical students. An additional 36 students will join the campus next year to complete a full complement of students for two years of clinical training.
“Inova has a long tradition of providing outstanding medical student education in the Northern Virginia region and we look forward to this exciting new partnership with UVA,” said Steve J. Motew, MD, Chief, Clinical Enterprise, Inova. “The University of Virginia School of Medicine brings a dynamic and innovative curriculum in medical education, and more than 500 Inova clinical educators will be engaged and receive faculty appointments.”
The medical students will do most of their training at the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus but will have the opportunity to work across the health system at other Inova hospitals and outpatient facilities. The students will also have the chance to learn and conduct research alongside Inova’s nationally recognized team of researchers.
For the past 15 years, Inova has partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University and will graduate its final class of fourth year students this spring.
Craig Cheifetz, MD, will lead the new program as regional dean for Inova and UVA, in partnership with Alicia Freedy, MD, assistant dean for curriculum; Greg Trimble, MD, assistant dean for student affairs; and, Natalie McKnight, MD, assistant dean for faculty affairs. Dr. Cheifetz has more than 20 years of experience in medical education and as a regional dean and he has been recognized by the American Association of Medical Colleges for his distinguished work with regional medical campus education.
“UVA’s new innovative curriculum, combined with Inova’s dedicated practicing clinician educators, will bring many incredible young physicians into the practice of medicine” shared, Dr. Cheifetz. “Our team is excited about the seamless and collaborative work we have been able to achieve with UVA, thanks to the vision and support of Inova’s executive leadership.”
