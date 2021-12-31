Inova Health System announced earlier this month that longtime supporters Jeffrey and Amiya Veatch have pledged $3.5 million to expand critically needed behavioral health services at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Virginia region has seen an increase in residents seeking behavioral health services, Inova said. Behavioral health inpatient admissions at Inova are up 5%, and its emergency departments treat about 1,200 behavioral health patients each month.
In response, Inova has committed to enhancing its behavioral health services, including filing an application with the state to add 20 inpatient behavioral health beds at Mount Vernon Hospital. The proposed expansion will increase overall capacity at Inova Mount Vernon to 50 inpatient behavioral health beds — a 67% increase over current capacity.
Inova said in a news release that the Veatches’ gift will strengthen its plans to broaden behavioral health services at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and across the health system. In appreciation for the Veatches’ generosity, this state-of-the-art unit will be known as the Inova Veatch Family Behavioral Health Unit at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
“Inova is committed to providing high quality, compassionate healthcare to all patients, and the need for comprehensive mental healthcare has never been greater,” said Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova. “This generous gift from Jeff and Amiya Veatch, who have been steadfast friends to Inova and the Mount Vernon community, will support our plan to expand existing services and increase our team’s ability and capacity to meet the increasing behavioral health needs of our community, both now and in the future.”
“Amiya and I are proud to support the behavioral health expansion at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital,” said Jeff Veatch, an entrepreneur who lives in the Mount Vernon community. “We have long been committed to helping ensure that residents of this community, as well as those throughout Northern Virginia, have access to world-class healthcare.”
Amiya Veatch added, “We know that the pandemic has created an extraordinary need for behavioral health services, and we are proud to make a gift that can assist Inova in bolstering capacity to treat mental health challenges at a time when it is truly needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.