Inova Health System and DPR Construction held a "topping out" ceremony Wednesday for the Inova Health Center–Oakville, which will be an emergency and outpatient healthcare facility serving the Alexandria area.

The ceremony, a construction industry tradition, marks the placement of the final structural beam on top of a building. The brief ceremony on site was attended by key stakeholders, including hospital staff and construction workers.

The new Inova outpatient facility will include a full-service emergency room, ambulatory (outpatient) surgery, imaging services, primary care and medical offices. It will complement Inova’s existing full-service acute care hospital in Alexandria.

"This is an exciting day for Inova, as we move one step closer to opening our new health center," said Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova. "We look forward to the day when we can welcome patients and their families to our new facility."

Camilo Garcia, business unit leader of DPR Construction, said the company is excited to reach the milestone.

"Our collaboration with Inova and the design team has been built on a shared commitment to improving the health and wellness of the community," Garcia added.

The Inova Health Center is the anchor tenant in Stonebridge, Carras Partners’ redevelopment of Alexandria’s Oakville triangle neighborhood. Construction began in August 2021 and is on track to be completed by fall 2024.