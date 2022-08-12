A 21-year-old Falls Church man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery while working as a hospital caretaker.
On July 7, the victim reported to a hospital technician that his previous caretaker had sexually assaulted him in April, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
"His caretaker fondled the victim’s genitalia on two separate occasions," the release said. The victim, who requires 24/7 care due to his condition, was receiving long-term care at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital at 3600 Joseph Siewick Drive in Fairfax.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau were notified on July 8 and assumed the investigation. Detectives identified the hospital caretaker as Hektor Fernando Alvarez of Falls Church, the release said.
Alvarez was employed by Metropolitan Healthcare Services (MHS), a company contracted by Inova to provide sitter services for patients, according to police. He is no longer employed by MHS.
After a month long investigation, Alvarez was arrested on Aug. 9 for aggravated sexual battery with a victim through mental incapacity or helplessness, the release said. He was held on no bond but later released on a secured bond.
Through the investigation, detectives learned Alvarez is currently employed as a medical technician at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington County. At this time, no incidents have been reported at this location, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or believe Hektor Fernando Alvarez had inappropriate contact to please call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.
