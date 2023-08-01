Inova Health System's Fairfax Hospital has been named the top hospital in the Washington region and the state of Virginia for the third consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report.
Additionally, Inova Fairfax's Obstetrics and Gynecology department ranked among the top 20 hospitals in the country.
“Being honored as the top hospital in our region for three consecutive years is an extraordinary achievement, and one we do not take for granted,” said Dr. Steve Narang, president of Inova Fairfax Medical Campus. “We owe this success to the collective efforts of our dedicated team of medical professionals, team members and partners who work every day to deliver the highest standard of patient-centered care.”
Two other Inova hospitals were ranked in the top 10 both regionally and statewide: Inova Alexandria and Inova Fair Oaks tied for eighth in the region and ninth in the state.
U.S. News' annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, in their 34th year, evaluate 4,500 medical centers across the country and are designed to help patients and their doctors make informed decisions about where to receive quality care.
The complete top 10 for the Washington region is as follows:
1. Inova Fairfax Hospital
2. MedStar Washington Hospital Center
3. MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
4. Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington)
5. George Washington University Hospital
6. Mary Washington Hospital (Fredericksburg)
7. Johns Hopkins Medicine-Sibley Memorial Hospital
8. (TIE) Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
10. Johns Hopkins Medicine Suburban Hospital (Bethesda, Md.)
Click here for complete rankings of all regional hospitals from U.S. News & World Report.
