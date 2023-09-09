Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care has opened a new center in Leesburg, its first to feature Inova-GoHealth’s award-winning design.

The new center is at 300 Fort Evans Road, Suite 103, just a few miles west of Inova Loudoun Hospital. It is among the first of several new Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care centers set to open across Northern Virginia by the end of this year.

"Easy access to on-demand, affordable healthcare is essential in building and supporting thriving communities," said Dr. Meredith Porter, medical director of Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care. “Our new Leesburg center meets that need, providing care that is connected to Inova’s vast network -- when and where people need it.”

Inova-GoHealth treats common health concerns, including COVID-19, flu, fever, asthma, allergies, minor cuts, burns, pink eye, urinary tract infections, fractures, sprains, strains and more. The centers are open 365 days a year, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Inova-GoHealth centers are more affordable than emergency departments, according to a news release, but provide a connection to Inova’s healthcare network.

The Leesburg site is the eighth Inova-GoHealth center in Northern Virginia, following the openings of centers in Centreville, Dulles South, North Arlington, Reston, Tysons, Vienna and West Springfield centers. Additional locations are expected to open later this year in Fairfax, Ashburn and Lorton.

Inova-GoHealth’s centers are in high-traffic hubs with ground-level access and available parking. They feature a design with wood accents, curved surfaces and a warm color palette and lighting. GoHealth Urgent Care was the first healthcare provider to win the International Council of Shopping Centers U.S. Design and Development Award, recognizing the premier design and development trends of retail projects, new developments and renovation and expansion projects.

Patients can walk into any Inova-GoHealth center or go online to save a spot and pre-register. For details, visit https://www.gohealthuc.com/inova.