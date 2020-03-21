Inova Health System, Northern Virginia's largest hospital group, is suspending all in-person visitation as of Saturday at 8 p.m.
"Community organizations and members have been called to action to encourage social distancing and prevent the continual spread of COVID-19," the system posted in a notice on its website. "We are taking this action to provide the highest level of care for our patients, while keeping our team members and community safe. We encourage video meetings between patients and loved ones."
Inova is making limited exceptions to the no-visitation policy for:
- End-of-life situations.
- Patients with conditions such as altered mental status, developmental delays, special communication needs or those who have designated a spokesperson, where a caregiver and/or care companion provides safety and enhances the ability to communicate effectively with the care team. That patient may have one visitor.
- One person may accompany a patient to a hospital or clinic for an outpatient appointment.
- One person may accompany a patient to an Urgent Care Center or Emergency Room (ER) visit.
- Women in labor and delivery units may have one visitor over the age of 18.
However, visitation will not be allowed for suspected or confirmed patients with COVID-19.
All visitors entering an Inova Health System care site will undergo a screening. Individuals answering yes to the screening questions will be asked to postpone their visit.
Family members or friends will not be allowed to wait in lobbies or common areas such as chapels, cafeterias, food courts, banks or any other area within the care site.
Exceptions to Inova Health System’s Visitation Guidance can be made in extenuating circumstances and with prior approval from a care site’s administration, the system said.
