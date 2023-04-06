Masking is now optional at Inova Health hospitals and medical facilities.
The policy went into effect Monday. Exceptions include high-risk clinical spaces and for anyone interacting with patients who are identified by their provider as immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease from COVID-19.
"Masking has been an important tool to stop the spread of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, but after thoughtful consideration of several factors, including high levels of immunity, CDC community levels and availability of effective treatments, we have determined that it is safe to discontinue our universal masking requirement," Inova said in a news release.
High-risk clinical spaces are where patients being cared for are at high risk for severe illness if they develop COVID-19. These include:
IFMC Adult Oncology Unit
- IFMC Transplant Clinic
- All Neonatal Intensive Care Units
- All Newborn Nurseries
- Pediatric Hem-Onc Clinic
- Pediatric Hem-Onc Inpatient Unit
- Antenatal Testing Centers
Patients should follow their provider’s masking instructions. If a patient or visitor is exhibiting active respiratory symptoms, they will be asked to wear a mask.
Patients or patient representatives may request that Inova team members wear a mask while in a patient room or immediate patient care area.
Patients who are identified as high-risk or immunocompromised, or who request that masks be worn in their room or immediate care area, will have a “Mask Required” sign posted on the door to their room. Masks must be worn by all who enter these patient rooms, including team members and visitors.
