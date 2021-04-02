Inova Health System on Friday evening announced it will discontinue its role as team physicians to the Washington Football Team.
The move comes as Inova revisits strategic priorities following "an unprecedented year," the company said in a statement. Inova's Dr. Robin West and her team provided medical care to the team for the past five years.
"The transition away from serving as the team’s lead medical provider will allow Inova’s orthopedic leadership team to focus on business and growth opportunities related to the health system’s Musculoskeletal Service line and the opening of Inova’s planned new hospital in Springfield, VA, which will serve as the hub for these services," the statement said.
Inova will continue its sponsorship as the Official Health System of the Washington Football Team through the 2021 season.
"Inova looks forward to continuing to cheer for the hometown team and serving the community’s healthcare needs," the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.