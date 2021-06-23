Inova Health, which operates five hospitals in Northern Virginia, will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.
"We believe this a necessary step in prioritizing team member and patient safety, which align in our core values," the health system said in a statement to NBCWashington. "We are committed to answering questions and educating team members about the safety, efficacy and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine."
Inova employs about 18,000 team members who serve more than 2 million individuals annually through its network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes.
