In response to a significant increase in omicron COVID-19 cases and high volume of emergency department and urgent care visits, Inova is opening a vehicle-side testing site for symptomatic individuals in the community.

Testing is available by appointment only for those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Asymptomatic patients or individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 will not be tested.

The testing site will open Thursday, Dec. 30 at 2990 Telestar Court, Falls Church, and will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Additional testing hours on weekends may be added depending on demand.

Appointments are required for COVID-19 testing and can be scheduled by calling 571-472-6843. Inova offers PCR testing only (no rapid tests) and results will be available within 1-2 days through Inova's MyChart Patient Portal.

Inova continues to offer COVID-19 testing for our primary care patients with mild symptoms. Please contact your primary care office to schedule an appointment to receive an evaluation and testing as needed.

Individuals can also visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Testing Site for a list of other COVID-19 test sites.