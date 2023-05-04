Inova Health system has secured naming rights for the D.C. United soccer team's training facility in the Leesburg area of Loudoun County.
The facility will be known as the Inova Performance Complex, according to an announcement earlier this week.
Inova, which operates a hospital in Loudoun, previously held naming rights for the Washington NFL team's training facility in Ashburn from 2016 until ending the agreement in 2021.
D.C. United's 40,000-square-foot training facility, which opened in 2021, is on 30 acres near Segra Field, where Loudoun United plays its home games, and Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, a Loudoun County facility. The D.C. United complex includes four full-size outdoor practice fields and a training center with a weight room and recovery facilities.
“We are excited to further strengthen our relationship with Inova," said Danita Johnson, D.C. United's president of business operations. “As our official sports medicine partner, our relationship with Inova will continue to help the team perform both on and off the field.”
Inova Sports Medicine became D.C. United's official sports medicine partner in March and provides sports medicine physicians, orthopedic surgeons, advanced practice providers, neuropsychologists, athletic trainers and physical therapists.
Dr. Peter MacArthur is the head team physician for D.C. United. “This facility will be an extension of Inova, where we treat every patient the same way we treat our world-class professional athletes," he said. "My hope is that every fan understands that Inova and D.C. United stand for excellence and are committed to this community.”
