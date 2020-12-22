The former Landmark Mall in Alexandria will get new life as a 4 million-square-foot mixed-use project that will include a new Inova hospital, partners in the project announced Tuesday.

Foulger-Pratt, Howard Hughes Corp. and Seritage Growth Properties announced an initial agreement with the city of Alexandria and Inova Health System to advance the development. Howard Hughes owns most of the mall property, while Seritage owns the site of the former Sears store and some of the land around it.

The proposal would transform the vacant mall site into a mixed-use, walkable urban village. Inova would invest $1 billion to create a new medical campus, anchored by the relocation and expansion of its Alexandria Hospital and more than 2,000 health-care workers. Landmark Mall closed in January 2017, although in 2018 it was used for filming scenes in the new "Wonder Woman" movie that will be released Friday.

Plans for the remainder of the site include residential, retail, commercial, and entertainment offerings integrated into a cohesive neighborhood with a central plaza, a network of parks and public spaces, and a transit hub serving bus rapid transit, DASH, and Metrobus, the partners said in a news release.

Affordable and workforce housing would be enhanced through developer contributions and co-location with community facilities, such as a new Alexandria Fire-EMS station. Construction at Landmark could begin as soon as 2023, with the first buildings delivered in 2025.

“This plan for the future of the Landmark site is exciting, long-awaited news for our community,” said Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson. “The project would be a catalyst for the West End, providing significant benefits for Alexandria and the region at a time when focus on our long-term future is critical. ... This redevelopment would bolster our economy, providing mixed-income housing, new municipal facilities and services, and new open space in support of the health, wellness and quality of life of our entire community.”

The 52-acre Landmark site is alongside Interstate 395.

Cameron Pratt, CEO of Foulger-Pratt, a real estate and investment development firm, said, “The trust and productive working relationship among our joint venture, the city of Alexandria, and Inova has allowed us to reach this critical milestone. We appreciate the confidence placed in Foulger-Pratt to execute this transformative project.”

Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova, said the project will benefit the Alexandria region. “We are thrilled for the potential to build a new hospital and medical campus, one that would allow us to expand our seamless system of care, increase our services, and elevate the facilities in Alexandria and throughout the region for decades to come.”

As the new location for Inova Alexandria Hospital, the Landmark site would allow for comprehensive, patient-centered programs and services that include a larger emergency room; private patient rooms; and the Inova Schar Cancer Institute at Alexandria Hospital, which would offer full cancer services, including radiation and infusion, the hospital said in a release. The hospital would be one of only three Level II trauma centers in Northern Virginia and one of only seven statewide, providing 24-hour specialty services for brain injuries, complex fractures and other trauma care. The addition of a medical office building would allow an estimated 50 specialty physicians to see patients on the same campus as the new hospital.

As part of the collaboration, Inova plans to work with the community to request that the city rezone the current Inova Alexandria Hospital site on Seminary Road to permit a variety of residential uses, which would facilitate the sale of the property in advance of the move to the Landmark site. The new Landmark facility would join a broader plan for Inova’s Eastern Region, which includes previously announced construction of an ambulatory facility in Alexandria’s Oakville Triangle / Potomac Yard community.

The other partners are the Howard Hughes Corp., a publicly traded company that owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the country, and Seritage Growth Properties, a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust.

The proposal includes using $54 million in public bond financing to allow Alexandria to buy the land for the hospital and lease it to Inova, as well as $76 million in public bond financing for site preparation and infrastructure at the Landmark site and adjacent Duke Street and Van Dorn Street corridors. These investments are expected to generate $778 million in city tax revenue over the 30-year life of the bonds.

Inova and the developers will submit applications for city review, public hearings and approvals, which will provide additional details about the separate projects at the Landmark and Seminary sites. Two virtual community information meetings will be held to provide an overview of each project and answer general questions:

Landmark Site Redevelopment - Jan. 4, 2021, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

- Jan. 4, 2021, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Seminary Site Rezoning – Jan. 6, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Additional information about the meetings, answers to frequently asked questions, and other materials are available at alexandriava.gov/Landmark.