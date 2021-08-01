Inova Health System filed a letter of intent with the Commonwealth of Virginia last week to build 20 additional inpatient behavioral health beds at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
The letter of intent is the first step in the state regulatory approval process and will precede a Certificate of Public Need application to be filed in late August. If approved, construction of the new beds could begin in early 2022.
“Increasing our inpatient behavioral health capacity meets a critical need in both Northern Virginia and the Commonwealth,” said J. Stephen Jones, MD, President and CEO, Inova. “As Virginia seeks to address an ongoing crisis in serving those with behavioral health needs, Inova has stepped up by caring for more patients, hiring more clinicians, and with today’s action, adding more capacity. This timely investment emphasizes our commitment to our mission - to provide world-class healthcare to each person in every community we have the privilege to serve.”
If approved, the completed project will increase behavioral health capacity at IMVH to 50 beds, a 67 percent increase over the current capacity. This project will increase Inova’s overall behavioral health bed capacity across the system by 15 percent, with a total of 153 beds.
According to data from the regional Community Services Board, Temporary Detention Order (TDO) admissions at Inova are up by more than 40 percent year over year. Behavioral health inpatient admissions at Inova are up five percent, and Inova Emergency Departments treat upwards of 1,200 behavioral health patients each month.
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Inova expanded virtual behavioral health services and continued providing in-person services at all 11 Inova emergency rooms. Inova also offers adult and adolescent partial hospitalization and outpatient behavioral health services.
“As our community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for behavioral health services has never been greater or more apparent,” said Linda J. Lang, MD, Chairperson and President, Inova Behavioral Health Services. “During a once in a generation pandemic, our team has worked tirelessly to meet the unique needs of every patient we serve amid unprecedented patient volume. I am proud that Inova is investing in the facilities and workforce that will allow us to better serve our patients and community for years to come.”
For more information on Inova Behavioral Health Services, visit www.inova.org/our-services/inova-behavioral-health-services
