Inova Health System's top external affairs officer and a well-known Northern Virginia business leader is leaving to join UVA Health in a similar role, according to an announcement Tuesday.
Jennifer W. Siciliano will become Charlottesville-based UVA Health's new chief external affairs officer on Aug. 11.
UVA Health is expanding its presence in Northern Virginia with the planned purchase of the portion of the Novant Health system that it does not currently own. Novant has hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Warrenton, as well as other health-care facilities in the region.
Siciliano worked for 14 years at Inova in various leadership roles in government and community relations, including most recently as its chief external affairs officer.
While at Inova, she initiated a system-wide strategy for employee engagement in key legislative and regulatory priorities, including the expansion of Medicaid in Virginia, according to a news release from UVA Health. Siciliano also was an integral partner in developing a multifaceted research and medical education partnership with UVA.
“Jen has a wealth of experience and long-standing relationships with many key leaders on Capitol Hill and in Richmond. I know she will help us better tell the UVA Health story to, and generate strong bipartisan support from, our legislative and regulatory partners," said Dr. K. Craig Kent, executive vice president for health affairs and CEO of UVA Health.
Before joining Inova, Siciliano worked for 16 years on and around Capitol Hill. She served members of the U.S. Congress in both the House of Representatives and the Senate before working as a consultant with a bipartisan government relations firm. She has also held leadership positions with many organizations, including as chair of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
“I am excited to join one of the nation’s leading academic health systems,” Siciliano said. “I look forward to building on existing relationships around the commonwealth and nation, as well as forging new ones in order to amplify the positive impact UVA Health has on the patients and communities it serves.”
Siciliano has a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Marymount University and a master’s in public communications and government relations from American University.
