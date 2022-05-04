Prince William County is seeking input from residents as it kicks off a new master planning process for what could become its biggest park.
County officials held an informational meeting last week to receive ideas about the future of the existing 308-acre Dove’s Landing Park park and more than 170 acres that could be incorporated into it.
The park sits in the center of the county at the confluence of the Occoquan River and the Cedar Run and Broad Run tributaries near Bristow Road.
The county acquired the main parcels for the park in 1993 and 1996 and added 74 acres in 2018.
The county plans to receive 170 acres on the other side of the river as part of the controversial Preserve at Long Branch development.
Last year, the Board of Supervisors approved a plan to build 99 homes for the development in the county’s rural crescent. The developer received additional density allowances by donating 170 acres to the county as parkland.
The developer also provided an additional 19 acres as a natural and cultural resources preserve at Sinclair Mill, which is next to the river and would connect Dove’s Landing to the parkland planned for The Preserve.
The additional area includes a residential structure, a mill site, former gold mine, Civil War earthworks and the route for an old colonial road. The county plans to construct 2.5 miles of trail on the property and 20 trailhead parking spaces.
An initial master plan for the park only included 234 acres. County officials are updating it because it did not include the land acquired in 2018 or the planned donation from The Preserve.
The county has allocated $2.4 million to support enhancements at the park.
“Before we spend any of that funding, we want to make sure we have a plan that works for most everybody,” said Brendon Hanafin, division director for planning and capital projects in the county’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
The county hasn’t done much with the existing 308 acres. It has 18 parking spaces, access to the river and 4.5 miles of trails.
“We want it to be a great [park],” said Coles Planning Commissioner Joseph Fontanella Jr. “We’re really excited about an opportunity to expand and preserve this area.”
The county approved changes to its Comprehensive Plan in 2013 to start opening the Dove’s Landing acreage to the public.
Speakers at last week’s meeting reiterated the hopes they’ve had since 2013 to keep the land as undeveloped as possible.
Some of the initial possibilities for the park include a disc golf course, mountain bike trail, rental pavilions, overlook areas and a canopy walk.
Patti Pakkala, principal planner with the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said the county wants to minimize development but “gain more access and really show [the park] off for the public.”
“People want it to remain natural,” said former Supervisor Marty Nohe, R-Coles, who was part of the 2013 master planning process.
Pakkala noted some residents have complained that people are using the trails for ATVs. She said the county wouldn’t want those used in the park and “would have to find a way to curb that usage.”
Nohe and others advocated for the county to put the land in a conservation easement, which would protect it from development.
“Whatever happens moving forward, you should absolutely insist on a conservation easement,” said Elena Schlossberg. “You cannot protect a passive park unless you have a conservation easement.”
