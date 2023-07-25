Civil War veterans and the battles they fought are frequently commemorated in Virginia. But the women who nursed the wounded in blood-soaked, makeshift hospitals off the battlefield are seldom remembered.
Two Loudoun County women, Dawn Diehl and Linda Harrison, are working to tell the barrier-breaking stories of nurses in both the Confederate and Union armies who cared for fallen soldiers at a time when medicine was in its infancy and women weren’t traditionally allowed to work in hospitals.
The two travel across the country to various Civil War sites to bring audiences closer to the lived experiences of wartime nurses through their organization, The Healing: Conversations Between Nurses North and South. They wrote their program from records and diaries of Civil War nurses, endeavoring to highlight historical figures most haven't heard about.
“We try to put you bedside so you can see and understand," Harrison said. "And they’re not just figures that you read about in a history book or on a plaque somewhere. You see these women for what they were and how they felt ... You get inside their head and their hearts.”
Diehl and Harrison, garbed head to toe in black-and-white gowns, spent Saturday afternoon under the hot July sun at the Ben Lomond House near Manassas. They recited primary source diary entries of nurses who served during the war and cared for hundreds of soldiers, many of whom ultimately succumbed to their wounds or infection.
The house, known at the time as the Pringle House Hospital, was a Confederate field infirmary where soldiers from Virginia, Georgia and Mississippi were treated for their wounds after the Battle of First Manassas, the first major battle of the war, fought in July 1861.
Before the Civil War, women nurses as we know them today did not exist, said Kevin Pawlak, manager of the Ben Lomond Historic Site. Catholic nuns cared for hospital patients.
“It was not considered proper for women to serve in a role that placed them in close physical contact with men outside their immediate family,” Pawlak said. “The belief was that female nurses would be led into a life of sin. After much debate, women were allowed to serve as nurses, but only if they were at least 30 years of age, never married and ‘homely looking.’”
“These women possess a level of dedication and devotion that is rarely witnessed,” Pawlak said of Civil War nurses.
Diehl told the perspective of Confederate nurses, while Harrison reenacted Union caretakers. Although they were on different sides, the stories each woman told were remarkably similar. They had few or no medical skills prior to the war and trained up quickly on the job. They had to bear the emotional weight of the pain, suffering and death they were forced to witness each day as more and more wounded men overflowed the hospital. The women also had to reconcile with the war’s consequences once it was nearing an end.
“Yes, it was man who started this war and man who fought it,” said Harrison, reciting a diary entry. “But just as before, it was the women who were left behind to take care of the homes and the homesteads while taking care of the business of the day, while making sure that the crops are seeded and harvested, while taking care of the children, while keeping the family unit intact in uncertain times. And right now women on both sides are wrapping the wounds of our fallen and we will be tasked with binding these now severed states into one.”
