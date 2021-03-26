Outside the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge, a Prince William County Health Department staffer repeatedly reminds people, “have your text message, email or confirmation ready to show,” to keep the line moving. And, the line certainly was moving, as the new COVID-19 mass vaccination center swung into operation this week.

This Community Vaccination Center, as it's called -- one of only four in Virginia -- opened Tuesday and is a cooperative effort among the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Prince William Health District, Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park

Kathy Stewart, communications specialist with the health district, said on the first day 3,001 people registered to get vaccinated, and by day’s end, 3,001 Prince William area residents had received a jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The logistics and administration are being handled by companies that are experienced at emergency management: AshBritt Logistics and Innovative Emergency Management. Vaccinations are delivered in a large, climate-controlled building with minimal wait.

“What we’ve set up with AshBritt is this great way of running the [vaccination center],” said Sean Johnson, the Joint Information Center coordinator with Prince William Health District. “Arrive no more than 15 minutes before your appointment. Five minutes before your appointment, get in line.”

Johnson said it should take just 20 minutes from entry in the building to receive your vaccination, which is by appointment only. There are 44 registration stations, several of which are bilingual English and Spanish. Johnson said for someone who speaks another language, they are ready to assist. There are four translation stations, which have bright green monitors where visitors can select a language to speak live with a translator, whether it’s American Sign Language, Arabic, Urdu or Vietnamese.

“We make every effort to make people feel comfortable during their visit,” said Gerardo Castillo of AshBritt.

Johnson said the site was chosen for the clinic based on the availability of parking and accessibility. “It’s a great facility because you should only be outside five minutes."

The clinic encompasses the entire 78,000-square-foot space of the unoccupied store, which was last used for selling outdoor gear. This vast space allows visitors to remain socially distanced in comfort, but Johnson said the best part is the customer touch points.

“From the time they come through the doors until they get their vaccination, there’s someone there that can provide a quick touch point to assist that visitor in their experience here,” Johnson said.

After checking in, the recipient goes to one of 11 nursing pods, which collectively can vaccinate 88 people at once.

“This pod system is great for efficiency, but you can’t downplay the teamwork aspect of nurses working together to get the job done – it never interrupts operations,” said Andy John, Virginia Department of Emergency Management chief regional coordinator. “After that first day, they are now a cohesive team.”

The Department of Emergency Management hired about 250 people to run the clinic, including 150 nurses. Johnson said 70% of the nurses were hired from within the Prince William Health District, but with a focus on bringing in healthcare professionals without sapping local facilities.

“It’s been figured out, and there’s a team to ensure that the scheduling will not interfere with local healthcare providers,” Johnson said.

Follow-up doses are ensured

Johnson explained that as residents receive their first dose, the state and federal government have already reserved their second dose.

“These folks will not only get their first dose, but once they go from here, they book their second dose appointment,” Johnson said. “This site will be up for a minimum of 45 days. We’re not packing this up until everyone gets their second dose.”

He stressed that for the elderly who like to show up very early, there are no restrictions to diet before receiving a shot, and he urged everyone to eat and hydrate before they arrive. The site has 50 wheelchairs on hand, and folding chairs are available in the sign-up line, should anyone have mobility issues or need to rest.

After a 15- or 30-minute observation period following the injection, visitors are encouraged to use a banner wall that proclaims ‘I GOT MY VACCINE SHOT!’ to take a selfie for family and friends. Castillo said that's safer than sharing a picture of the CDC vaccination card, which includes names and birthdays, so could pose a risk for identity theft.

Companies have been hired by the health district to conduct outreach among communities of color, and one of the immediate responses is a sign-up booth in Manassas Mall, for people who many lack the ability to sign up online at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

Woodbridge resident Dave Keene was one of Thursday’s recipients of a vaccine, and said he’s been looking forward to this moment.

“This is my second vaccine today, and it feels great. I’m retired, and I’m looking for some freedom coming up.”