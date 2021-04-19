Northern Virginia’s leading local news source, InsideNoVa, announced Monday it is expanding its coverage of the military community in the region.
The coverage, both in its weekly newspaper and online at InsideNoVa.com, will be led by Paul Lara, a veteran journalist who previously worked for InsideNoVa at the Belvoir Eagle. The Eagle, a weekly newspaper that was published by InsideNoVa under a contract with the Department of Defense, ended publication effective with its April 15 edition.
In conjunction with the new military coverage, InsideNoVa’s weekly newspaper, called InsideNoVa/Prince William, will expand distribution into southern Fairfax County, serving communities in and around Fort Belvoir, a U.S. Army installation.
However, InsideNoVa’s military news coverage in print and online will focus on activities, events and issues of interest to military service members, veterans and their families across the region, including not only Fort Belvoir but also Marine Corps Base Quantico, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington and the Pentagon. Additionally, InsideNoVa’s coverage will also spotlight many of the nonprofit organizations that serve active-duty service members and veterans.
The military content will be published on dedicated pages in the weekly newspaper and available online at www.insidenova.com/news/military.
“We recognize that the military community – both active-duty and veterans – make up a large portion of our readership in Northern Virginia, and we’re delighted to be able to offer them additional coverage of issues, activities and events that affect them, as well as to spotlight their dedicated work on behalf of all of us,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa.
Lara, who grew up as an Army brat and served in the Navy, worked as a reporter and photographer for the Eagle for nearly six years. His previous positions include bureau chief, anchor and news director for KCEN-TV in Texas and public affairs officer for Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Texas.
“Northern Virginia is one of the largest concentrations of military service in the nation, and I’m honored to continue telling the stories of resilience, as well as successes and challenges of active-duty, Reserve and Guard members and their families, who all serve our country,” Lara said.
Military-related story ideas and coverage requests should be submitted to Lara at plara@insidenova.com.
InsideNoVa/Prince William, based in Woodbridge, is currently distributed to 22,500 households across Prince William County. Subscriptions for guaranteed home delivery are available here. InsideNoVa.com averages over 800,000 unique visitors and nearly 3 million page views a month, with over 100,000 Facebook followers and 80,000 e-mail newsletter subscribers.
The InsideNoVa products are part of Rappahannock Media LLC, which also publishes two other local newspapers, the Rappahannock News and the Culpeper Times, as well as a group of community lifestyle magazines serving Ashburn, Gainesville, Haymarket, Stafford and Warrenton.
