This week's edition of InsideNoVa's Prince William County newspaper includes a special pullout section recognizing the high school Class of 2020.
Over 500 photos of high school seniors from around the county, including the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, are published in the section, in the June 5-11 newspaper.
"We wanted to do something special to recognize these graduates who have missed out on so many of the ceremonies and celebrations that normally accompany their senior year," said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa. "And we appreciate the support of our local sponsors who made this section possible."
InsideNoVa/Prince William is delivered to nearly 25,000 households across the county every week, and copies are also available for sale at local convenience and grocery stores (click here for complete list of locations). To subscribe to home delivery of the newspaper, click here.
A digital version of the section is also available, along with an online gallery of photos.
