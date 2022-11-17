The 50th Christmas Basket campaign to benefit the Prince William Corps of the Salvation Army has kicked off with a bang.
An anonymous donor has agreed to match the first $25,000 in contributions this year, so organizers have set a goal of $50,000 for the annual campaign in honor of its 50th year.
All funds received through the campaign go to help Prince William County families in need this holiday season.
InsideNoVa is again sponsoring the Christmas Basket campaign, which was created in 1972 by Paul Muse, publisher of the Potomac News in Woodbridge, which later merged with the Manassas Journal Messenger. After the merged newspaper closed in 2012, InsideNoVa picked up the tradition.
The Salvation Army assists those in crisis throughout the community whether by providing a hot meal, helping to pay a bill or overcoming a longer-term obstacle.
“We have seen an anticipated increase of need by about 5% from last year based on what we’re hearing and seeing by how expensive food is and how expensive utilities are,” said Michelle Wolfe, director of development for the Salvation Army National Capital Area Command.
The Prince William Corps served over 6,000 people in 2021 through food distributions, rental assistance, case management support and more. They have served nearly 2,000 hot meals and have given over 300 individuals energy assistance in the past two years.
“We help families have a merrier Christmas by making sure we can help keep their utilities on or provide food they need for Christmas dinner,” Wolfe said.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for thousands of children across the country. After a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an “angel,” their wish list is shared with local donors who buy gifts of new clothing and toys. These gifts are then distributed to the family to place under the Christmas tree.
“I live in Prince William County, and I know that there are so many children that don’t have the same Christmas that my family has, and it breaks my heart,” Wolfe said. “Angel Tree has made Christmas possible for so many children throughout the years.”
InsideNoVa publisher Bruce Potter said the media outlet appreciates the generosity of the anonymous donor.
“Although we live in one of the wealthiest areas of the country, many of our neighbors are struggling,” he added. “This donor’s assistance is truly incredible and will go a long way toward helping to support them.”
The Prince William Corps is now under the leadership of Capt. Harold Gitau. Gitau and his wife, Eunice, transferred in the summer from Harrisonburg. Gitau had served as an operational manager for the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg since 2013.
The Salvation Army’s ubiquitous Red Kettle made its first appearance of the year at the Washington Capitals game Nov. 9 and can be found at Giant, Safeway, Walmart, Hobby Lobby and other locations. Donations made to a Salvation Army Red Kettle stay in that area to support the local communities most vulnerable.
“It’s so gratifying for me to actually see first hand the labor of love that we do and the joy in these families’ faces during the Christmas season,” Wolfe said. “I think this season brings out the best in people.”
