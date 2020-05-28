InsideNoVa has partnered with the Northern Virginia Regional Commission to present a virtual town hall on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region.
The event will be held on Wednesday, June 3, from 5-6 p.m. To participate, register at this link:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Lo0w6iu1Qie4dGihDMqs2Q
Scheduled panelists at the town hall will be:
- Falls Church Mayor David Tarter, chairman of the regional commission
- Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay
- Prince William County Director of Economic Development Christina Winn
Topics that will be discussed include the effects of the pandemic on businesses and governments across the region, as well as the metrics being used to guide decisions about easing restrictions. The NVRC, a coalition of 13 local county, city and town governments, has been coordinating the region’s response.
Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa, and reporter Emily Sides will moderate the discussion. Questions may be submitted in advance or during the town hall. Registration is limited to the first 500 attendees, but the town hall will also be live-streamed on InsideNoVa’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.