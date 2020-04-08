InsideNoVa is partnering with Prince William County to hold a virtual town hall to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and answer residents' questions.
The town hall will be Monday, April 13, from 5-6 p.m. Participating will be County Executive Christopher Martino, Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher.
To register for the virtual event, visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fZyYhJQ1REmC2gG4Dl0XuA. Registrants will receive an online link to watch the event and may submit questions during the town hall.
Registration is limited to 500 people; however, the event will also be streamed live on InsideNoVa's Facebook page. InsideNoVa reporter Emily Sides and Publisher Bruce Potter will moderate the town hall.
