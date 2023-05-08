InsideNoVa/Prince William won the top news award among large weekly newspapers, along with a Best-in-Show prize and 30 other awards, in the Virginia Press Association’s annual contest for advertising and journalistic excellence in 2022.

The awards were presented during a banquet Saturday night at the VPA’s annual conference in Richmond.

Competing in a category with the state’s largest weekly newspapers, InsideNoVa won 26 awards for journalism and four for advertising design, including a total of 12 first-place awards. The newspaper’s journalism awards earned it the VPA’s news sweepstakes prize for accumulating the most points in its circulation category (based on three points for first-place awards, two points for second-places and one point for third-places).

In addition, InsideNoVa/Prince William was named Best-in-Show among all non-daily newspapers for presentation and design. The paper was honored for three of its complete issues published during 2022 (March 3, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10).

Of the entry, the judges wrote: “Well executed election edition [Nov. 10] worked with the paper size. Packaging of content for readers’ ease was well done. Editions flowed and put content in place rather than cramming.”

The newspaper’s staff also won a first-place award in the General Make-Up category for those three editions. The other first-place awards received by the paper were:

David Fawcett, Jaksa Gabric and Casea Bunn, Sports Pages, for overall quality of three sports sections in the weekly paper

Casea Bunn, Informational Graphics, for a graphic about car tax increases

Dave Fawcett, Sports Writing Portfolio, for a selection of his work

Paul Lara, General News Photo, for a photo of the finish of the Marine Corps Marathon's 17.75K.

Kristina Nohe, Column Writing, for a selection of her opinion columns

Nolan Stout, Data Journalism, for an article about Prince William employee pay

Nolan Stout, Public Notice Story, for an article about a Quantico town tax increase

Nolan Stout, Government Writing, for a selection of his work

Nolan Stout, Public Safety Writing, for a selection of his work

Bruce Potter, Headline Writing, for a selection of his work

Connie Fields and the Creative Staff, Automotive advertising, for an ad for Bull Run 4x4

InsideNoVa’s nine second-place winners were:

Staff, Special Sections or Special Editions, for “Community Guide: A Powerful Force”

Staff, Specialty Pages or Sections, for the monthly “Amazing Kids” pages

Casea Bunn, Page Design, for a selection of her work

Dave Fawcett, Sports Feature Photo, for a photo of Maya Bravo

Bill Kamenjar, Sports News Photo, for a high school football photo

Paul Lara, Combination Picture and Story, for a feature and photos on a local brewery

Jaya Patil, Feature Profile Writing, for a profile of Chrystl Johnson

Doug Stroud, Personality or Portrait Photo, for a photo of high school football coach Reggie Scott

Connie Fields and Creative Staff, Entertainment advertising, for an ad for the Prince William County Fair

And the paper received nine third-place awards:

Doug Stroud, Slideshow or Gallery, Haymarket Day photos

Jaksa Gabric, Page Design, for his body of work

Staff , Specialty Pages or Sections, for the weekly Military News pages

Doug Stroud, Pictorial Photo, for holiday lights on the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk

Kari Pugh, Breaking News Writing, for coverage of the I-95 shutdown during last winter’s snowstorm

Jared Foretek, Education Writing, for a selection of his work on teacher shortages and school security

Jared Foretek, General News Writing, for his coverage of issues around masks in schools

Rick Bockes and Creative Staff, Food and Drug advertising, for an ad for Locals Tacos & Tequila

Rick Bockes and Creative Staff, Professional Services advertising, for an ad for Lloyd Law

InsideNoVa’s sister publications also fared well in the 2022 competition:

The Rappahannock News, a weekly paper competing in a smaller circulation category, received 30 awards, including 14 first-places.

Ashburn Magazine, a bi-monthly magazine competing against other specialty publications, received 19 awards, including eight first-places.

The Culpeper Times, a bi-weekly newspaper, received eight awards, including four first-places.

FauquierNow, a website covering Fauquier County, received four awards in the online division, including one first-place.

The publications are all owned by Rappahannock Media LLC, based in Washington, Va.