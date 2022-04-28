InsideNoVa’s Prince William County newspaper has won the Virginia Press Association’s top sweepstakes prize among the state’s largest weekly newspapers for editorial and advertising excellence in 2021.
InsideNoVa/Prince William captured 31 overall awards in the VPA’s annual competition, including 11 first-place prizes. Competing against other weekly newspapers with circulations over 9,000, InsideNoVa/Prince William won the editorial sweepstakes prize as well as the overall sweepstakes. The sweepstakes awards are based on a points system, with three points for each first-place award, two points for each second place and one point for each third place.
The awards were announced online this week, with the top prizes announced Thursday.
InsideNoVa/Prince William, then called Prince William Today, also won the overall sweepstakes award in the 2013 competition and the advertising sweepstakes award in 2018. Last year, the newspaper and website won the VPA Award for Journalistic Integrity and Community Service for its coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“We have significantly expanded our news coverage of Prince William and surrounding communities over the past 18 months, and it’s gratifying to see our team’s hard work recognized in this way,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa. “I’m proud of everyone on our staff.”
Among the honors, InsideNoVa education reporter Jared Foretek received two first-place awards for his coverage of Prince William County Public Schools, and reporters James Jarvis and Paul Lara received the first-place award in General News Writing for their coverage of efforts to house and resettle Afghan refugees in Northern Virginia.
InsideNoVa’s first-place awards were as follows:
EDITORIAL
- Breaking News Writing: Jared Foretek, for coverage of a School Board meeting that had to be suspended due to an unruly crowd.
- Column Writing: Al Alborn, for a selection of three columns
- Editorial Writing: Bruce Potter, for a selection of three editorials
- Education Writing: Jared Foretek, for coverage of Prince William County Public Schools issues.
- General News Writing: James Jarvis and Paul Lara, for their coverage of efforts to temporarily house and resettle Afghan refugees in Northern Virginia
- Headline Writing: Bruce Potter, for a selection of three headlines
- Online Slideshow or Gallery: Paul Lara, for photos from Wreaths Across America
- Sports Column Writing: David Fawcett, for a selection of three sports columns.
- Sports News Photo: Bill Kamenjar, for a photo of the Hylton soccer team winning the state championship
- Sports Pages: David Fawcett and Casea Bunn, for a selection of three sports pages
ADVERTISING
- Automotive: Connie Fields and the creative staff, for Top Shine Car Wash and Detail Center
The newspaper’s 13 second-place honors were as follows:
EDITORIAL:
- Breaking News Writing: Dave Fawcett and Paul Lara, for coverage of the death of Woodbridge assistant football coach Fred Moore
- Column Writing: Kristina Nohe, for a selection of three columns
- Feature Photo: Paul Lara, for a photo from the Manassas Railway Festival.
- Feature Writing Portfolio: Jared Foretek, for a selection of feature articles
- General Make-Up: Staff, for a selection of three newspapers
- Page Design: Casea Bunn, for a selection of sports, lifestyles and front pages
- Public Safety Writing: Jared Foretek, for a selection of articles
- Specialty Pages or Sections: Paul Lara and Casea Bunn, for the Military News pages
- Sports Feature Photo: Bill Kamenjar, for a photo from Gainesville High School’s first football practice
- Sports News Photo: Bill Kamenjar, for a photo of Patriot football player Keith Jenkins
ADVERTISING:
- Entertainment: Connie Fields and the creative staff, for the Prince William County Fair
- Food and Drug: Connie Fields and the creative staff, for Zorbas Greek Restaurant
- Lifestyles: Connie Fields and the creative staff, for the Prince William Ice Center
The seven third-place awards were:
EDITORIAL
- Feature Photo: Paul Lara, for a photo from Wreaths Across America
- Feature Story Writing: Kari Pugh, for a feature about a couple reunited after a year apart during the pandemic
- Front Page: Casea Bunn, for a selection of three front pages
- Government Writing: Nolan Stout, for a selection of articles
- Informational Graphics: Casea Bunn, for a graphic on commuter survey results
- Sports Writing Portfolio: David Fawcett, for a selection of articles
ADVERTISING
- Special Sections: The advertising and creative staffs, for Best of Prince William 2021
The InsideNoVa/Prince William newspaper, based in Woodbridge, was started in January 2013 as Prince William Today and is owned by Rappahannock Media LLC, a local company. The newspaper reaches about 25,000 households every week in Prince William County, with some additional deliveries in southern Fairfax County.
Online, InsideNoVa.com, which began in 2003, has about 800,000 unique visitors a month, over 105,000 Facebook fans, and 80,000 e-mail newsletter subscribers. The website covers news across Northern Virginia.
One of InsideNoVa’s sister publications, the Rappahannock News, a weekly newspaper published in Rappahannock County, won the news sweepstakes award among the state’s second smallest group of non-daily papers. The Rappahannock News also won Best in Show awards for graphics and illustrations and for online photography among non-daily newspapers.
Another InsideNoVa publication, Ashburn Magazine, won 16 awards in the Specialty category, including six first-place honors and two Best in Show awards – for writing and for advertising.
