As Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam weighs whether to begin lifting restrictions on non-essential businesses this week, nearly 40% of participants in an InsideNoVa online survey don't think these businesses should reopen until after the state's state-at-home order expires June 10.
However, another 40% think businesses such as hair salons, gyms, theaters and restaurants should be allowed to reopen no later than Friday, when the current closure order expires. A total of 367 readers have responded to the survey, conducted online over the past week. Because this is not a random survey, the results do not necessarily accurately reflect the opinions of all Northern Virginia residents.
The results, however, do show a stark difference in opinions regarding business closures, stay-at-home orders and even whether the coronavirus crisis as a serious as public officials and the media portray it to be. This difference has been seen in other surveys, comments on social media sites, and protests against restrictions in many states, including Virginia.
Of those taking the survey, 60% said the crisis is as serious as it is portrayed, while 40% said it is not.
When asked when they would feel safe attending large public gatherings, such as sports events and festivals, 40% said not until 2021 or later, 20% said they would feel safe now, and another 6% said they would feel safe within a month. The remainder were split between feeling safe this summer and this fall.
A similar split also was seen when asked generally about Virginia's restrictions. About 38% of those participating said the state's business closures and stay-at-home orders are too restrictive, but 17% said they are not restrictive enough. The remaining 45% said they are appropriate.
Northam has indicated he will announce Monday whether and how the state will lift its restrictions on non-essential businesses. Virginia has reported over 18,600 cases of coronavirus and 660 deaths related to the virus since mid-March.
About 28% of the respondents said that they or someone they personally knew has tested positive for coronavirus, and those respondents tended to be more accepting of restrictions.
For example, only 28% of them said the state is being too restrictive, and only 31% believe non-essential businesses should be allowed to reopen by Friday. About 70% of those who had tested positive or knew someone who had done so said the pandemic is as serious as the public and media portray it to be.
Among all respondents, state and local governments received higher marks for handling the crisis than did the federal government. Nearly 45% rated the federal government's response as poor, while only 27% rated the state's response as poor and 19% rated the local response poorly.
Over 72% of all respondents said they are currently wearing a mask or some other kind of face covering in public, and another 10% said they plan to do so. The remaining 18% said they will never wear a mask.
The survey remains open and can be found here.
