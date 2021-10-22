InsideNoVa and its newspapers in Prince William, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties will again honor local military veterans this year with a special publication on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Readers may submit information about active-duty military personnel or veterans to be included in the special section through this link. Information that can be submitted includes honors received, details about their tour of duty, and other details about their service. Photos may also be included. There is no charge.

Write-ups and photos of selected veterans will be included in the Nov. 11 edition of InsideNoVa's weekly newspapers in Prince William, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties. The deadline to submit information is Tuesday, Nov. 2.