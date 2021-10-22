InsideNoVa and its newspapers in Prince William, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties will again honor local military veterans this year with a special publication on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
Readers may submit information about active-duty military personnel or veterans to be included in the special section through this link. Information that can be submitted includes honors received, details about their tour of duty, and other details about their service. Photos may also be included. There is no charge.
Write-ups and photos of selected veterans will be included in the Nov. 11 edition of InsideNoVa's weekly newspapers in Prince William, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties. The deadline to submit information is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.