InsideNoVa will recognize high school graduates from public and private schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park in a special section of its weekly newspaper on June 8.
Parents and guardians can submit photos of their high school graduates at this link: https://va.secondstreetapp.com/InsideNoVa-Salutes-The-Class-of-2023/rounds/1
There is no charge to submit a photo, and a short write-up about graduates may be included that will appear in the online version of the photo gallery.
All photos submitted by May 30 will be published in the June 8 InsideNoVa/Prince William weekly newspaper. Graduate photos may also be submitted through the same link for publication in the July edition of InsideNoVa's Haymarket/Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine.
InsideNoVa has published over 1,000 graduate photos in the newspaper section over the past three years. The newspaper began the effort in 2020, when many graduation ceremonies were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For information about sponsoring the section, email cfields@insidenova.com.
