InsideNoVa will recognize high school graduates from public and private schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park in a special section of its weekly newspaper on June 10.
Parents and guardians can submit photos of their high school graduates at this link: https://va.secondstreetapp.com/InsideNoVa-Salutes-The-Class-of-2021/.
There is no charge to submit a photo, and a short write-up about graduates may be included that will appear in the online version of the photo gallery. All photos that are submitted by May 31 will be published in the June 10 InsideNoVa/Prince William weekly newspaper.
InsideNoVa published over 400 graduate photos in the section last year, the first time it was offered.
"We began this project as a way to recognize high school seniors in a year when many didn't have in-person graduation ceremonies," said InsideNoVa Publisher Bruce Potter. "It was so popular that we have decided to continue it as a way to honor these students for their outstanding effort - and wish them all the best in the future."
For information about sponsoring the section, email cfields@insidenova.com.
