InsideNoVa and its Prince William County weekly newspaper will spotlight high school graduates in a special print section to publish on Friday, June 5.
Due to the large number of high schools and graduating seniors, the newspaper usually does not have space to recognize them.
"But this year is different," said InsideNoVa Publisher Bruce Potter. "Seniors are unfortunately missing out on many of the exciting events associated with graduating. So we wanted to do something special to commemorate the Class of 2020."
Parents are invited to submit photos of their graduating seniors, along with a short writeup, online at this link: https://va.secondstreetapp.com/InsideNoVa-Salutes-the-Class-of-2020-Prince-William-County/
The deadline to submit photos is Sunday, May 24, at 11:59 p.m. Photos may be submitted for seniors graduating from all public and private high schools in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park. There is no cost.
The InsideNoVa/Prince William weekly newspaper, based in Woodbridge, is the largest paper in Prince William, reaching 25,000 households a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.