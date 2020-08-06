InsideNoVa.com now has more than 100,000 Facebook followers, cementing its status as the largest local news site in Northern Virginia.
The web site, which launched its Facebook page in February 2009, had 100,089 followers on Facebook as of Thursday, Aug. 6. By comparison, one of the state’s largest newspapers, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, has 85,762 followers.
“We are truly thankful to the thousands of readers across Northern Virginia who trust us to deliver quality local news and information,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa. “This milestone also is a tribute to our reporters and editors, who work literally 24-7 to keep our site and social media accounts updated.”
Recent growth has also been reflected in site traffic on InsideNoVa.com, which is up 85% from the prior year through July and averaging nearly 1 million unique visitors a month. The news site also has over 80,000 subscribers to its daily e-mail newsletters and breaking news alerts, and InsideNoVa’s Twitter feed has over 123,000 followers.
InsideNoVa.com was launched in 2003 as the web site for two daily newspapers in Prince William County – the Potomac News and Manassas Journal Messenger, which later merged to form the News & Messenger.
After those newspapers closed in December 2012, Northern Virginia Media Services bought the InsideNoVa.com domain and rights to its social media accounts and relaunched the site Jan. 1, 2013. Rappahannock Media LLC purchased InsideNoVa.com, along with some of Northern Virginia Media Services’ weekly newspapers, in January 2018.
In addition to the InsideNoVa.com web site, Rappahannock Media publishes:
- Two local weekly newspapers, InsideNoVa/Prince William and the Rappahannock News (Rappahannock County)
- A bi-weekly local paper, the Culpeper Times (Culpeper County)
- The Belvoir Eagle, a weekly newspaper for the U.S. Army’s Fort Belvoir installation, produced under contract with the Department of Defense.
- Three monthly community magazines: Gainesville Lifestyle and Haymarket Lifestyle in Prince William and Warrenton Lifestyle in Fauquier County.
- Two bi-monthly community magazines: Ashburn Magazine (Loudoun County) and Stafford Magazine (Stafford County)
- The quarterly Piedmont Virginian magazine.
- The Business Voice magazine, produced quarterly in collaboration with the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
Rappahannock Media, a locally owned company, is based in Washington, Va., and InsideNoVa operates out of an office in Woodbridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.