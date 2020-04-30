InsideNoVa/Prince William received 16 awards, including four first-place honors, in the Virginia Press Association’s 2019 competition for excellence in journalism and advertising.
The awards were scheduled to be presented at the organization’s annual conference in Roanoke earlier this month, but the conference was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Awards were for work published during 2019.
“These honors reflect the quality of work our team produces every week in print and every day online,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa. “We’re proud of everything they do and congratulate them on the awards.”
The first-place awards went to:
- Sports Editor Dave Fawcett, in the sports column writing category, for a portfolio of three columns.
- Fawcett and graphic artists Elisa Hernandez and Dolly Johnson, in the sports pages category, for a portfolio of three sports sections that appeared in the weekly paper.
- Contributing writer Ryan Sonner, for sports writing portfolio, a collection of three feature stories.
- Contributing photographer Bill Kamenjar, for online slideshow or gallery, for his photos from the Woodbridge High School girls basketball state championship victory.
The newspaper won five second-place awards:
- Fawcett, for sports writing portfolio, for a collection of his work.
- Kamenjar, for slideshow or gallery, for his photos from Hoops Fest XXIV, and for sports news photo, “Shouting for Joy.”
- The staff, for general makeup, for a selection of three newspapers.
- Advertising sales manager Connie Fields and the creative staff for an ad created for Christ Chapel Academy, in the education, churches and organizations advertising category.
Third-place honors went to:
- Editor Greg Hambrick and Hernandez, in the front page category, for a collection of three front pages of the newspaper, and in the informational graphics category, for a graphic on teacher salaries.
- Hambrick and the creative staff, in page design, for a Halloween events page, “One Last Scare.”
- Reporter Emily Sides in education writing, for a portfolio of three articles.
- Sides and Fawcett, in general news writing, for their coverage of the Potomac Nationals’ final game in Woodbridge.
- Kamenjar, in slideshow or gallery, for photos from the Potomac Nationals’ final home game.
- The advertising and creative staffs, for the “Transitions” advertising special section.
InsideNoVa/Prince William competes against the state’s largest weekly newspapers. InsideNoVa/Prince William, based in Woodbridge, is the county’s largest weekly newspaper, with a home-delivered circulation of 22,500 households per week.
The paper and website are owned by Rappahannock Media LLC, which also owns weekly newspapers in Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, produces the Belvoir Eagle for Fort Belvoir, and publishes a group of monthly and bi-monthly lifestyle magazines.
Details on all the winners statewide are available on the VPA’s website: http://vpagallery.com/2019/2019Winners/
