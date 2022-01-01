So long, 2021. Now that we’ve got this challenging year behind us, let’s take a look at the headlines that received the most views on our website through the year. Here are the top 10:
1. Three killed in fiery crash on I-95 Express Lanes
An innocent Dumfries man was among those killed in a March crash that snarled evening traffic through Woodbridge and Dale City. A Richmond woman and a passenger in her Dodge Avenger were also killed in the wreck, which began when the Avenger's driver tried to flee state police.
2. Local police aware of rumors circulating about Halloween terror attacks
In late October, a threat began circulating on social media about possible terrorist attacks at malls on Halloween, specifically targeting a mall or shopping center in the Alexandria or Woodbridge area. Thankfully it appears to have been just a spooky rumor.
3. Arrest made in Dale City home invasion, double homicide
A Dale City man and a home-invasion robbery suspect both died in an exchange of gunfire at a home on Renegade Court in early November.
The surviving home invasion suspect was arrested a few days later. A woman who lived in the house and two contractors were also there during the robbery and shooting. One of the workers suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
4. Tim's Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House closing after 28 years
Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House closed for good at the end of September after 28 years on the Potomac River outside Dumfries. Tim’s was a favorite in eastern Prince William County for decades, but learned in February the lease would not be extended. Thousands took up the cause of saving the business with petitions, a Facebook page and a rally at a Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting. Owner Tim Bauckman eventually settled in court with the property owner to finish out one last season.
5. Prince William School Board meeting cleared due to unruly crowd
A chaotic September Prince William County School Board meeting ended with the board unanimously approving a vaccine or testing mandate for all staff -- after police had to clear the room due to an unruly crowd.
6. One of the rarest lobsters in the word turns up at Manassas Red Lobster
Freckles, a 1 in 30 million calico lobster discovered at the Manassas Red Lobster in April, is now living his life unsteamed and on exhibit at the Virginia Living History Museum in Newport News.
7. Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game
A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the field during a home game in September and later died. Coach Fred Moore suffered a medical emergency during the game, school officials said.
8. Sneak Peek: The Perch opens in Tysons
The Perch, a new event and entertainment space atop Capital One Hall in Tysons, opened in August, along with Northern Virginia's first Starr Hill Brewery. The Perch and the brewery are part of Capital One's headquarters complex at Route 123 and the Beltway and are open to the public.
9. Marine Corps threatens to shut off water to the Town of Quantico
In January, a long-running dispute between the town and the surrounding Marine Corps Base Quantico over water and sewer service reached crisis level, with the military base threatening to shut off the water. An agreement was eventually reached.
10. Virginia plans to end COVID restrictions on June 15
Remember way back in June when we celebrated a coming end to Virginia's COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic waned?
