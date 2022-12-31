As we bid farewell to another year, let’s take a look back at the most-read local stories on our website in 2022. Here are the top 10:
Jan. 4: Interstate 95 nightmare
The lead: A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 reopened tonight around 8:30 p.m., 36 hours after thousands of motorists were stranded, some for more than 24 hours, due to Monday's snowstorm.
The latest: A Virginia’s inspector general’s report in the aftermath revealed glaring missteps by state agencies and outlined changes needed to prevent it from happening again.
April 4: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial brings Hollywood to Fairfax County
The lead: Hollywood is coming to Fairfax County, but without the red carpet and high-fashion couture. Two famous actors embroiled in a bitter defamation case are scheduled to face off in a trial starting April 11 in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
The latest: In late May, the Fairfax jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages related to the op-ed that Heard wrote in the Washington Post in which she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse.
June 19: D.C. rapper No Savage wanted in Tysons shooting
The lead: Fairfax County police are searching for D.C. rapper Noah Settles in connection with Saturday's shooting that closed Tysons Corner Center and sent panicked shoppers fleeing or searching for places to hide.
The latest: Settles turned himself in soon after the shooting and faces more than 40 years in prison when he goes on trial this year for attempted malicious wounding and gun charges.
Oct. 18: Man charged with murdering four people in Dale City home
The lead: A 24-year-old Dale City man faces four counts of murder in the "horrific" Monday afternoon shooting deaths of three family members and a tenant inside their Mapledale home.
The latest: Suspect David Nathaniel Maine lived in the house in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court with the four victims and had a relationship with another resident, police said. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Aug. 18: Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore dies after being hit by a train near Wingate University
The lead: Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore died Tuesday after being hit by a train near the entrance of Wingate University (N.C.), according to school officials.
The latest: The community rallied for the Honore family after Kyle’s death, raising tens of thousands of dollars through GoFundMe to support them. His father, Keith Honore, was the head boys basketball coach at Potomac High School for 16 years.
Jan. 15: Gov. Youngkin issues executive orders to end school mask mandate
The lead: Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued 11 executive orders just after taking office at noon Saturday, including an end to the mask mandate in Virginia schools.
The latest: It’s been a rough winter flu season across the state, but masks have not made a comeback.
Nov. 19: Man robs Manassas Bank of America
The lead: Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning.
The latest: Just a few days ago, police in Fairfax County arrested a Maryland man soon after a robbery at a Wells Fargo in Herndon. The suspect, 37-year-old Zachary Allen Hunter, was charged Thursday in connection with the Prince William Bank of America robbery and a second case at a Wells Fargo in Manassas.
April 22: Woman arrested after forcing her way into classroom at Woodbridge elementary school
The lead: A 38-year-old Woodbridge woman is jailed without bond after police say she followed a parent into John Jenkins Elementary School, forced her way into a classroom and assaulted staff members.
The latest: Ronesha Juanita Murray, 38, of the 15000 block of Tassleford Lane in Woodbridge with three counts of assault and battery and one count of disorderly conduct. In August, she pleaded no contest to the charges.
April 22: Fairfax man suspected in D.C. mass shooting found dead
The lead: A 23-year-old Fairfax County man believed to be the gunman in a random mass shooting in Washington's Van Ness neighborhood was found dead late Friday. D.C. police said they believe the suspect died by suicide as officers were entering the fifth floor apartment where he was staying.
More details: The sniper-type shooting wounded four people in the 2900 block of Van Ness street in D.C. A 12-year-old girl, a woman in her mid 30s and a man in his 50s were hospitalized, the adults with serious injuries and the child with minor injuries.
May 23: Reports: Washington Commanders obtain options for land in Woodbridge for possible stadium site
The lead: The Washington Commanders have obtained rights to buy more than 200 acres near Woodbridge in Prince William County for a new stadium and related amenities.
The latest: Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
