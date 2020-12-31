knee.jpg

Prince William County police officers take a knee at a peaceful protests in Manassas in May.

 Photo by Alfredo Panameno/Sky's the Limit Media

Now that we’ve got 2020 behind us, let’s take a look at the headlines that received the most views on our website through the year. Here are the top five:

1. Predator crackdown

The top most clicked story didn't have anything to do with COVID, despite the police operation's name.

2. Down to ZIP code 

In May, the Virginia Department of Health began releasing ZIP code-level data on coronavirus cases, and people seemed to be in a hurry to find out how theirs fared.

3. No name team

An InsideNoVa poll quickly narrowed down two solid names for the Washington Football Team. Yet 2020 has come and gone, with the team remaining nameless.

4. Slow results

A Manassas man and one of Northern Virginia's early COVID-19 patients struggled for days to get his test results back, and even Gov. Ralph Northam intervened.

5. Manassas protests

In May, a Manassas-area rally against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ended with violence, state police in riot gear and tear-gassed crowds. But a few days later, Prince William police Acting Chief Jarad Phelps took a knee with protestors.

