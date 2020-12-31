Now that we’ve got 2020 behind us, let’s take a look at the headlines that received the most views on our website through the year. Here are the top five:
1. Predator crackdown
The top most clicked story didn't have anything to do with COVID, despite the police operation's name.
Thirty men have been arrested in an online predator sting named Operation COVID Crackdown. Fairfax County police announced the arrests Tuesday.
2. Down to ZIP code
In May, the Virginia Department of Health began releasing ZIP code-level data on coronavirus cases, and people seemed to be in a hurry to find out how theirs fared.
The Virginia Department of Health is now providing COVID-19 cases and testing data by ZIP code.
3. No name team
An InsideNoVa poll quickly narrowed down two solid names for the Washington Football Team. Yet 2020 has come and gone, with the team remaining nameless.
4. Slow results
A Manassas man and one of Northern Virginia's early COVID-19 patients struggled for days to get his test results back, and even Gov. Ralph Northam intervened.
After struggling to get COVID-19 test results for days, the family of a Manassas man learned Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
5. Manassas protests
In May, a Manassas-area rally against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ended with violence, state police in riot gear and tear-gassed crowds. But a few days later, Prince William police Acting Chief Jarad Phelps took a knee with protestors.
Some state and local leaders are questioning how law-enforcement, specifically Virginia State Police, handled what began as a peaceful Black L…
