Now that we’ve got 2020 behind us, let’s take a look at the headlines that received the most views on our website through the year. Here are the top five:

1. Predator crackdown

The top most clicked story didn't have anything to do with COVID, despite the police operation's name.

Operation COVID Crackdown: 30 men face charges in minor-solicitation sting Thirty men have been arrested in an online predator sting named Operation COVID Crackdown. Fairfax County police announced the arrests Tuesday.

2. Down to ZIP code

In May, the Virginia Department of Health began releasing ZIP code-level data on coronavirus cases, and people seemed to be in a hurry to find out how theirs fared.

Virginia releases ZIP code-level data on COVID-19 cases The Virginia Department of Health is now providing COVID-19 cases and testing data by ZIP code.

3. No name team

An InsideNoVa poll quickly narrowed down two solid names for the Washington Football Team. Yet 2020 has come and gone, with the team remaining nameless.

4. Slow results

A Manassas man and one of Northern Virginia's early COVID-19 patients struggled for days to get his test results back, and even Gov. Ralph Northam intervened.

After struggling for days to get coronavirus test results, Manassas man found positive for COVID-19 After struggling to get COVID-19 test results for days, the family of a Manassas man learned Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

5. Manassas protests

In May, a Manassas-area rally against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ended with violence, state police in riot gear and tear-gassed crowds. But a few days later, Prince William police Acting Chief Jarad Phelps took a knee with protestors.