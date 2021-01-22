A New Jersey resident and citizen of the Dominican Republic was sentenced Friday to almost five years in prison for participating in the illegal straw purchase of at least 25 firearms, which he shipped to the Dominican Republic.
According to court documents, Greilin Eurinio Santana-Munoz, 31, a carnival worker and convicted felon, used several straw purchasers to obtain at least 25 handguns from federally licensed gun stores in Virginia and Georgia, the U.S. District Attorney's Office for Eastern Virginia said in a news release. Santana-Munoz then shipped the firearms out of the country to the Dominican Republic.
Santana-Munoz used one associate to straw purchase ten handguns from Virginia gun stores in Chantilly, Manassas, and Virginia Beach. He was arrested in Georgia after ATF agents watched another straw purchaser buy four handguns at a gun store and deliver them to Santana-Munoz while he was waiting outside the store in his boss’s vehicle, the release said.
Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division; and Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen.
Assistant U.S. Attorney William B. Jackson prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.