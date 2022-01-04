A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 reopened tonight around 8:30 p.m., 36 hours after thousands of motorists were stranded, some for more than 24 hours, due to Monday's snowstorm.
On Tuesday afternoon, as crews finally began to clear the interstate, VDOT officials called the situation "unacceptable" and have promised an "exhaustive look at this incident."
Gov. Ralph Northam called it "a perfect storm," and defended not declaring a state of emergency or calling in the National Guard after taking criticism for how the incident was handled.
Marcie Parker, VDOT's Fredericksburg District engineer, said the agency was overwhelmed by snowfall rates during the storm.
"I do believe VDOT was prepared for this storm but anticipated snowfall rates were faster than anticipated. We got more snow than initially predicted and the rate was harder," she said during a Tuesday media briefing. "Pretty much when it gets over an inch and hour, we have a hard time keeping up."
Though the storm was forecast well in advance, it started with rain and VDOT did not pretreat I-95.
"It would have just washed away any pretreatment," Parker said.
A former VDOT resident engineer, who declined to be identified, told InsideNoVa the situation on I-95 was avoidable. The engineer said that even if roads could not have been pretreated, trucks carrying salt and sand could have been pre-positioned to treat the highway and melt snow and ice as soon as it began to accumulate.
Once the interstate became blocked with wrecks, it becomes impossible to treat, and additional drivers get stuck behind the wrecks, spin out or run out of gas, blocking the transportation department’s vehicles.
“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” the engineer said.
The trouble began at 8:20 a.m. Monday with whiteout conditions in Stafford County, causing multiple tractor-trailers to jackknife. I-95 south was closed all day Monday, reopening briefly around 5:45 p.m., before closing down again. Northbound lanes fared slightly better, with one lane open through Stafford most of the day Monday. But by nightfall, it, too, was impassable.
Virginia State Police say there were no reports of deaths or injuries during the closure, though many stranded drivers were posting desperate pleas on social media though the night.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine was one of the stranded drivers, tweeting Tuesday morning that his usual two-hour drive to the Capitol had turned into 19 hours. By the time he got off the interstate, the trip took a total of 27 hours.
I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sz1b1hZJZ5— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022
As the ordeal stretched into a second day, many stuck on the interstate questioned the response from state agencies.
"I don’t know what’s been going on behind the scenes, but I feel like we’ve known this storm was coming, I've seen how we handled prior storms. I had a certain expectation how it would be handled and that expectation wasn't met," said Rebecca Barnes, who was stuck on I-95 north in Caroline County starting about 7 p.m. Monday while returning from a trip to Florida to see family.
Barnes, owner of Prince William Living magazine and a first responder with the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department, said the temperature dipped overnight to 14 degrees and the ground was too icy for those stranded to even get out of their cars and walk away.
Barnes said VDOT and state police made no effort to check on drivers stuck south of Fredericksburg or offer any assistance.
"I'd like to see some National Guard, some troopers walking over from the southbound side," said Barnes, who was well-equipped to get through a night stuck on the interstate and was traveling with family, but worried for others who were alone and unprepared.
On Twitter, families of drivers trapped pleaded for help, urging Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency and send in the National Guard.
"Where is the National Guard? Please help us!!!" one wrote.
Another tweeted to Northam that he had been stuck in his car for 18 hours without insulin.
"Can someone please send help? I'm starting to feel very weak," he wrote.
Another said her daughter and three grandchildren, one a 2-month-old baby with special needs, were trapped going on 14 hours and had run out of food.
My daughter, husband & 3 chikdren-including a 2 month old with special needs have been stranded on I-95N near Fredericksburg for over 14 hours. Out of food. No restrooms. Cannot get off. There is no help in sight. Some people are getting out if their vehicles & shouting. Plan?— erinkelly (@erinkellyd) January 4, 2022
Northam tweeted Tuesday morning that an "emergency message" was going out to those stranded "connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed."
When pressed during Tuesday's media briefing about why the National Guard wasn't called in to help, Virginia Department of Emergency Management Communications Director Lauren Opett said no requests came from the state or localities to do so.
When asked by reporters Tuesday why there had been no apology to the stranded motorists, VDOT Fredericksburg spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said "we do apologize, and we'll be taking an exhaustive look at this incident."
VDOT said it expects the interstate to be fully reopened by tomorrow morning's rush hour.
In Prince William County, fire and rescue personnel were using the Express Lanes -- which remained closed to allow passage of first responders and highway crews -- to hand out snacks, water and gas to those stranded.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(2) comments
like Northam cares someone should be in trouble for this
I'm sure if this was post Jan 15th there would be hearings at least. What is Shannon up to? Has she received her next job in the Biden admin yet? Is she on paternity leave? I don't expect Northam to be tracked down by rabid dogs like Bob McDonnell was. Ralph will fail up like most do on that side of the aisle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.