Thousands of motorists remained trapped on Interstate 95 from Dumfries to Caroline County on Tuesday morning, some going on 24 hours, as the highway remains shut down in both directions.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine was one of those drivers, tweeting Tuesday morning that his usual two-hour drive to the Capitol had turned into 19 hours.
I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sz1b1hZJZ5— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022
At 10:30 a.m., both north and south I-95 were closed from exit 152 at Dumfries Road to exit 104 at Carmel Church, about 50 miles, as crews "continue work to remove stopped trucks, treat for icing, and plow snow," the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
"We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning," said Marcie Parker, VDOT's Fredericksburg District engineer. "This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination."
Plans are underway to guide vehicles currently stopped on interstate to nearby interchanges, where they can access alternate routes, VDOT said.
Additional resources from across Virginia have been deployed to support debris removal, road treatment and clearance efforts on I-95 and state-maintained roads in the Fredericksburg area, with more trucks arriving this morning, the transportation agency said.
But for those trapped on the interstate, some without food, gas or warm clothing, VDOT's updates are no comfort.
"I don’t know what’s been going on behind the scenes, but I feel like we’ve known this storm was coming, I've seen how we handled prior storms. I had a certain expectation how it would be handled and that expectation wasn't met," said Rebecca Barnes, who has been stuck on I-95 north in Caroline County since 7 p.m. Monday returning from a trip to Florida to see family.
Barnes, owner of Prince William Living magazine and a first responder with the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department, said the temperature dipped overnight to 14 degrees and the ground was too icy for those stranded to even get out of their cars and walk away.
Barnes said VDOT and state police have made no effort to check on drivers stuck south of Fredericksburg or offer any assistance.
"I'd like to see some National Guard, some troopers walking over from the southbound side," said Barnes, who was well-equipped to get through a night stuck on interstate and was traveling with family, but worried for others who were alone and unprepared.
On Twitter, families of drivers trapped pleaded for help, urging Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency and send in the National Guard.
"Where is the National Guard? Please help us!!!" one wrote.
Another tweeted to Gov. Ralph Northam that he had been stuck in his car for 18 hours without insulin.
"Can someone please send help? I'm starting to feel very weak," he wrote.
Another said her daughter and three grandchildren, one a 2-month-old baby with special needs, were trapped going on 14 hours and had run out of food.
My daughter, husband & 3 chikdren-including a 2 month old with special needs have been stranded on I-95N near Fredericksburg for over 14 hours. Out of food. No restrooms. Cannot get off. There is no help in sight. Some people are getting out if their vehicles & shouting. Plan?— erinkelly (@erinkellyd) January 4, 2022
Northam tweeted Tuesday morning that an "emergency message" was going out to those stranded "connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed."
Virginia House of Delegates Speaker-Designee Todd Gilbert issued a statement Tuesday morning calling on Northam to activate the National Guard.
“Local first responders are doing everything they can, but with so many people stranded, the Commonwealth needs to bring all of its resources to bear. It’s not enough for the men, women, and the heavy vehicles of the Virginia National Guard to be ‘available.’ They need to be activated to bring aid to those who need it and to help get the Interstate open again. The best time to do this was last night. The second best time is now," he wrote.
In Prince William County, fire and rescue personnel were using the Express Lanes to hand out snacks, water and gas to those stranded.
As of 11:15 a.m., some trapped on the interstate in Prince William County said traffic just started moving.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
