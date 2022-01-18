A 26-year-old Manassas man faces hit-and-run and other charges after striking several cars, including a police cruiser, in the Manassas-area Saturday morning.
It started just before 7:10 a.m. in the 8300 block of Sudley Road when a 22-year-old woman reported that a white van struck her vehicle from behind. When the victim attempted to contact the driver, he fled the area.
While investigating, officers were informed of a second crash involving the same white van as it was leaving the scene of the first crash.
In that incident, the van's driver hit a stopped car in a left turn lane on Sudley Road, forcing it into the vehicle in front of it, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The van's driver kept going, driving over the median to turn left onto Crestwood Drive. A short time later, officers saw the white van turn onto Ashton Avenue traveling northbound in the southbound lane, Carr said.
The van crossed back over into the northbound lane and officers activated their emergency equipment and attempted to stop the driver, but the van kept going toward a red light at Sudley Manor Drive, Carr said. The van went through the red light and crashed into a stopped Toyota Prius before reversing and striking a marked police cruiser, police said.
Additional officers were able to stop the van and take the driver into custody, Carr said.
Two occupants of the Prius and the van's driver were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.
After his release from the hospital, police charged Jonathan David Mendez Agueda, 26, of Pope Street in Manassas with two counts of felony hit and run, one count of misdemeanor hit and run, one count of driving while intoxicated, one count of operating an uninsured vehicle and one count of improper registration, Carr said.
