Police are searching for a man caught using his cell phone to peep under the stalls in the women's restroom of a Manassas-area restaurant.
Officers were called to the Black Sheep Restaurant at 9935 Discovery Blvd. at 2:53 p.m. Saturday after an employee discovered the peeper.
The manager confronted the man, who then left the restaurant on foot towards nearby woods. No victims have been identified, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The man was Hispanic, of unknown age, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. He had black curly hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, with a dark-colored shirt underneath, and blue jeans with brown patches.
