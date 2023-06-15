Police are continuing to investigate a Wednesday morning bomb threat to Glenkirk Elementary School in Gainesville.
Just before 9:30 a.m., a male called the school at 8584 Sedge Wren Drive and indicated there was a bomb on school grounds. School staff immediately contacted the police.
Students and staff were evacuated from the building as a precaution while a search was conducted.
Officers and a police K-9 searched the interior and the exterior of the school and did not locate any devices, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
"Responding officers determined the threat to the school was not credible and there was no bomb at the school," Carr said.
No suspects have been identified.
