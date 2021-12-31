The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday evening in Ashburn.
Deputies were called to a home in the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace shortly before 8:30 p.m., after a family member found the woman unresponsive inside the house.
In a news release, the sheriff's office said the woman was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries. The sheriff's office did not detail the nature of her injuries or say whether the case is being investigated as a homicide, though the release referred to the woman as a victim.
The investigation is being conducted in coordination with detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the state medical examiner's office.
Residents in the area can expect a continued law enforcement presence as the investigation continues.
Further details will be released as they become available, the sheriff's office said.
